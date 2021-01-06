Newly Renovated Alexandria, Va., Office Property Adding Three Tenants

Coworking firm ALX Community, Mae’s Market & Café and Virginia’s Darling Restaurant have all signed leases at The Atrium Building, a five-story, Class A office property in Alexandria, Va.’s Old Town neighborhood, with landlord W.C. & A.N. Miller Development Company.

The Avison Young team of Nick Gregorios, principal in the firm’s Tysons office, and Chuck Kusbit, a principal in the firm’s Rockville, Md., office, handled the leases on behalf of the landlord.

All three leases came about after a major $5 million renovation and repositioning for The Atrium Building, which includes the addition of multiple lounge and huddle areas in the atrium lobby, a golf simulator, and a 4,500-square-foot penthouse level rooftop that is being transformed into a 120-seat conference center.

“The renovations and upgrades in progress make our building a unique attraction in Old Town,” Kusbit told Commercial Observer. “The rooftop penthouse, when completed, will offer open event space and views that are one-of-a-kind. With ALXC and the new restaurant features, we think we really have something great to offer the Old Town community.”

Located at 277 South Washington Street, The Atrium Building currently has 85,000 contiguous square feet for lease on the third, fourth and fifth floors.

ALX Community signed a 15,000-square-foot deal and plans to move into the building in the fall of 2021. Its second-floor location will be accessible to the reimagined building atrium via a new grand staircase.

“The timing of the location’s opening — as well as The Atrium Building itself — should be ideal for the ALX Community,” Scott Shaw, ALX Community’s co-founder, said. “Fall 2021 puts us on the other side of the pandemic, which is a plus. And we think The Atrium Building’s size, amenities and location are a winning combination for companies that have been waiting to make a move.”

Mae’s Market & Café will open in February, while Virginia’s Darling Restaurant is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.