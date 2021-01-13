New York City’s Trump Contracts: What’s Canceled and Where

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday morning that he was directing city agencies to cancel their public contracts with the Trump Organization after President Donald Trump helped incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“The president directed a mob against Congress while it was conducting a constitutional electoral vote count,” the mayor said during his daily press conference. “In light of this criminal act, we have determined that it is within our power to terminate all contracts with the Trump Organization. By the contract language, we are able to terminate if a criminal act has been committed, and a criminal act has been committed.”

The four sites operated by Trump include the Central Park Carousel; Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point golf course in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx; and the Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, which sit at the southern and northern ends of Central Park, respectively. The cancellation will cost the Trump Organization about $17 million a year, according to the mayor.

The mayor also noted that the Ferry Point contract demands a “championship level golf course that would attract major championship events.” Given that the PGA recently canceled its 2022 championship tournament at Trump’s New Jersey golf course, the city felt that, too, would jeopardize the Trump Organization’s ability to operate the Ferry Point course.

The cancellation of contracts for the skating rinks and the carousel takes effect about a month after written notice is delivered to the Trump Organization, while canceling the Ferry Point agreement “is more detailed and is expected to take a number of months,” the mayor’s office said in its press release.