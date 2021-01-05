Microsoft Signs Major Lease at Commonwealth Tower in Rosslyn

Microsoft has signed an approximate 180,000-square-foot lease at 1300 Wilson Boulevard, a 359,840-square-foot building in Arlington, Va., with Tishman Speyer.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a company as innovative as Microsoft on its new workplace,” Jeff Chod, Tishman Speyer’s managing director for Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

Known as Commonwealth Tower, the 15-story building in the Rossyln neighborhood, was fully renovated in 1996 and features unique symmetrical floor plates that allow for eight corner offices per floor.

In a LinkedIn post, Toni Townes-Whitley, Microsoft’s president, U.S. regulated industries, noted her team, including the Microsoft Federal organization, will operate out of the new facility.

The building will also act as the new home of the tech giant’s regional global sales and marketing organization teams, and the Microsoft sales headquarters office for the DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) area.

“I am excited about the potential that this new DMV sales headquarters enables for our growth in the region, our ability to create more meaningful customer engagements, and the opportunity to provide modernized workplaces for our teams,” Townes-Whitley said. “Additionally, this move unites our teams in the mid-Atlantic region, fostering a communal atmosphere that can inspire us to do our absolute best work.”

The new offices will feature a Microsoft Technology Center, state-of-the-art customer facilities, and innovative employee workspaces to support collaboration and innovation.

The property is close to Route 50, the George Washington Parkway, I-66, Route 110, and Reagan National Airport, and is half a block from the Rosslyn Metro Station.

The building is now 90 percent leased. Microsoft plans to move in by mid-2022.