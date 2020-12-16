Revitalization Plans Finalized for Mixed-Use Development in Historic Herndon, Va.

Comstock and the Town of Herndon have agreed to the transfer of 4.7 acres of land in historic downtown Herndon, Va.

Under the public-private partnership, Comstock will develop a mixed-use community on the parcel, which will serve as the centerpiece of Herndon’s revitalization plan of the downtown area.

“This is an area of the community in need of improvement, and this project will enhance and reinvigorate the community for existing residents, as well as attract new residents,” Christopher Clemente, Comstock’s CEO, told Commercial Observer.

When completed, the development will consist of 273 residential apartments, 17,300 square feet of boutique restaurant and cafe space, a 16,265-square-foot arts center, three public plazas with outdoor seating, and a seven-level parking garage with 726 spaces.

The plan earned the unanimous approval of the Herndon Historic District Review Board in 2019, and the acquisition of the land occurred in mid-December. The price was not disclosed.

“Comstock is transforming a previously underutilized section of land to create a modern, walkable community for people to live, eat, shop, and enjoy the arts,” Clemente said. “Architecture, placemaking initiatives, and thoughtful design will all contribute to revitalizing this portion of downtown historic Herndon, and Comstock already has an extensive track record of creating vibrant neighborhoods around mass transit, including the emerging neighborhoods at Reston and Loudoun Station.”

The property is located about 1.5 miles from the Silver Line’s new Herndon Station, at the intersection of Elden and Center streets, and the development will be adjacent to Herndon’s Old Town Hall.

“This project is the culmination of years of careful planning and will result in an exciting, 21st century downtown that respects both our proud history and our vision for Herndon’s future,” Herndon Mayor Lisa Merkel said in a statement. “Dynamic living spaces, retail, restaurants, the arts — all will come alive in downtown Herndon as a result of our collaboration with Comstock.”