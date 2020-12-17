Life Sciences Consultancy ClearView Healthcare Expands at ESRT’s 111 West 33rd Street

ClearView Healthcare Partners, which provides consulting to life sciences companies and investors, expanded its space at 111 West 33rd Street by nearly 30,000 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm signed an 11-year lease for 39,067 square feet on the entire ninth floor of Empire State Realty Trust’s (ESRT) 26-story building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue, according to ESRT. The asking rent was $69 per square foot.

ClearView first moved into 111 West 33rd in 2018 when it took 10,539 square feet in the property, relocating from 79 Madison Avenue, as CO previously reported.

“It is great to expand an excellent tenant, ClearView Healthcare Partners, at 111 West 33rd Street,” Thomas Durels, executive vice president of real estate at ESRT, said in a statement. “ClearView knows that they can return to the office with confidence with ESRT’s leadership in indoor environmental quality.”

The 728,429-square-foot 111 West 33rd was built in the 1950s and recently became one of six buildings in ESRT’s portfolio — including the Empire State Building — to get a Fitwel healthy building certification, according to ESRT.

ESRT handled the ClearView deal in-house via Keith Cody along with a Newmark team of Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin. CBRE’s David Stockel and Brian McKenzie represented the tenant.

“ClearView has enjoyed exponential growth since 2007 and required more space to meet its needs,” Stockel said in a statement. “ESRT delivered on their promise to partner with ClearView, and this additional space at 111 West 33rd Street allows ClearView to hire significantly more consultants to better serve its clients.”

Other tenants in 111 West 33rd include ESRT’s corporate offices, coffee company Nespresso and insurance firm Healthcare Risk Advisors.