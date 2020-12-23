Former WarnerMedia VP Wayne Taub Heads to Jack Resnick & Sons

The former head of WarnerMedia’s real estate portfolio, Wayne Taub, joined landlord Jack Resnick & Sons, Commercial Observer has learned.

Taub will fill the newly created role of executive managing director of operations, where he will supervise operations across Resnick’s 6 million-square-foot portfolio and manage its corporate office processes.

Before joining Resnick, Taub spent more than a decade as vice president and global head of strategic planning and transactions at WarnerMedia, where he oversaw all functions of its corporate real estate portfolio, according to Resnick. He worked on the sale-leaseback of the Time Warner Center and the purchase and sale of its 1.4 million-square-foot office space at 30 Hudson Yards.

Taub — who graduated from Rider University, and got a master’s degree in real estate development and investment from New York University — also previously served as a senior managing director of global corporate services for CBRE.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wayne to the Jack Resnick & Sons family, and look forward to his joining and collaborating with our existing team of best-in-class real estate professionals,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “Wayne is a true New York real estate professional, and brings incredible depth and experience to this new position.”