Edge Adds Wilson Purcell to DC Capital Markets Team

Commercial real estate advisory, management and investment company Edge has hired Wilson Purcell as a senior associate for its capital markets platform that specializes in investment sales of suburban office, industrial/flex and neighborhood retail assets in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

“I am most looking forward to the opportunity to continue to develop my valuations and sales skills across a broad range of asset classes,” Purcell told Commercial Observer. “Edge is perfectly positioned to react to the tremendous activity we expect in the capital markets sector, and I anticipate a busy year to support the underwriting, analysis, and business development functions of the firm.”

Purcell has spent the past five years doing financial analysis, project management and market research as a senior consultant for Deloitte Consulting. He also did a short stint at JLL.

According to Purcell, Edge serves clients with different motivations and needs than the mission-focused organizations that he previously supported. His new role will require him to handle asset underwriting, valuation analysis, market research, project management and new business development.

“My new priority is to establish relationships with our clients to better understand their goals and preferred ways of conducting business,” he said. “I also intend to support the team with valuation, research and writing, allowing the group to focus their time on developing new and deeper relationships in the market. I expect to expand my responsibilities to include new business development activities next year.”

Earlier this year, Edge hired Cristine Kleine as senior director of the capital markets group, which is led by partner Joe Friedman.

“Joe Friedman is a dedicated and thoughtful principal, who talked openly with me through the interview process about his goal to mentor junior staff members and support their career development,” Purcell said. “I am confident that the opportunity to work with and learn from senior leadership on a daily basis will set me up for a successful and sustainable brokerage career.”