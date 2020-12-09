Colliers International Brings in Trio to Lead New Landlord Agency Team in DC

Colliers International has hired industry veterans Mark Sullivan and Matthew Venos from Cushman & Wakefield, and Martha Naughten of Carr Properties to lead its new landlord agency division in Washington, D.C.

“Colliers International has a tremendous platform nationwide, top-notch corporate marketing and a highly respected research department,” Naughten, who will serve as a vice president, told Commercial Observer. “Locally, the Colliers offering aligned with our team objectives and goals. We are starting this venture on a basis of trust and respect with management, which solidified our decision.”

In their new roles, the trio will focus primarily on landlord leasing representation as the firm looks to bolster its agency practice.

“We provide a new alternative in the market — a diverse team with varied backgrounds, bringing a broad and deep understanding of commercial real estate, who value long-term relationships with both owners and tenants,” Naughten said. “We will maintain and deepen our existing relationships and look forward to new opportunities where we can provide a fresh perspective.”

Naughten was recently selected to the 2020 Commercial Observer’s Power D.C. list. Notable lease transactions include Midtown Center, home to Fannie Mae; the transformation of 1615 L Street into The Hub; and Signal House, the soon-to-deliver trophy office project in Union Market.

Sullivan and Venos take on the titles of executive vice president and senior vice president, respectively. Together, the two have worked on more than 14 million square feet of development and leasing projects in the D.C. region, representing global clients such as Clarion Partners, Prudential and BlackRock.

“With the encouraging news of a pending vaccine, we predict a slow return to the office and desire to get back to business as usual with an element of flexibility, layering in the de-densification of office layouts,” Naughten said. “Additionally, we foresee growth in the government sector and a release of pent-up demand, with regard to new requirements and tenants who patched their long-term space needs with short-term extensions.”