Investors Bank Consolidating Two NYC Offices at Trinity Centre

Investors Bank will consolidate two of its New York City offices to 111-115 Broadway, also known as Trinity Centre, in the Financial District, CBRE announced.

The New Jersey-based bank signed a long-term lease for 14,116 square feet on part of the 15th floor at 111 Broadway, located next to Trinity Church, The New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $59 per square foot.

Investors Bank plans to consolidate its regional offices in Brooklyn and Midtown to Trinity Centre early next year, according to CBRE, which brokered the deal for landlord Capital Properties.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the closing of this transaction, which had been tracking prior to the pandemic and took a pause for much of the summer,” CBRE’s Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the outstanding product that Capital Properties continues to deliver in this important asset.”

Rizzo represented Capital Properties, along with colleagues Adam Foster, Brad Gerla and Adam Leshowitz. Cushman & Wakefield’s Patrick Dugan, Frank Liantonio and Jason Kroeger handled the deal for Investors Bank. A spokeswoman for C&W declined to comment.

Trinity Centre is a pair of attached 22-story, landmarked buildings between Cedar Street, Rector Street, Broadway and Trinity Place that total about one million square feet. Other tenants in the properties include ad agency Johannes Leonardo, nonprofit New York eHealth Collaborative, and greeting card company Paperless Post.