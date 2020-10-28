SoCal Industry Roundup: Cain Intl. Taps Ex-Disney Exec Nick Franklin

Investment firm Cain International has hired Nick Franklin — a former executive for The Walt Disney Company and KB Home — to lead its Los Angeles office, Commercial Observer can first report.

As senior managing director, Franklin will oversee Cain’s U.S. private equity portfolio, which includes The St. James, Competitive Socialising and The AllBright. Franklin was most recently president of Kelly Slater Wave Company, and previously served as executive vice president of strategic operations for KB Home. His 18 years with Disney included serving as executive vice president of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, and a leadership role in real estate development and its portfolio of theme parks and hospitality operations.

“As our urban landscapes begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, our approaches to working in businesses with an emphasis on human interaction and real estate must adapt,” Franklin said in a statement.

Also, L.A.-based Tauro Capital Advisors announced this month that it launched a new platform for investors to navigate the post-coronavirus market, and “meet the new challenges” facing the industry. The firm now covers asset management, capital structuring, owner representation, acquisition due diligence, and distressed solutions.

“While there are hurdles to jump, as in any downturn, there are also tremendous opportunities,” managing partner Stephen Stein said in a statement, noting U.S. commercial investment activity in the first six months of 2020 was down 37 percent year over year .

On the brokerage side, John Ollen joined Newmark Knight Frank from Tishman Speyer, where he oversaw all leasing activity in Southern California. He will be executive managing director based in NKF’s Century City office. He has experience working with tenants like Citibank, Morgan Stanley, Facebook, Netflix, MGM, HBO and more.

JLL also announced that Mike Huth has been promoted to the role of executive vice president of hotels debt capital markets. He will continue to report to senior managing director Kevin Davis. Huth will be based in L.A. and lead the firm’s hotel investment banking, and oversee deal execution. He first joined JLL in 2006.