Sanne Relocates in the Garment District

Asset manager Sanne is relocating down the block in the Garment District, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust.

The financial firm, which is publicly traded in London, is leaving 1359 Broadway for a 20,865-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1333 Broadway. Asking rent in the seven-year lease was $69 a square foot.

CBRE’s Jon Sarkisian, Jared Freede and Thomas Haughton represented Sanne in the transaction. Keith Cody and Shanae Ursini handled the deal in-house for ESRT along with Rob Lowe, Ron LoRusso, Anthony LoPresti, Maria Travlos and Dan Organ of Cushman & Wakefield.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Sanne and accommodate their growth at a new location within ESRT’s portfolio” said Thomas Durels, executive vice president of real estate for ESRT, in a statement.

The largest tenants in the 12-story building between West 35th and West 36th streets are all garment makers—Alfred Dunner, The Levy Group and Weisner Products—along with ground-floor retail tenant Urban Outfitters.