Navy Vet to Head Up CBRE’s Property Management Engineering

Robert Warren has joined CBRE as director of property management engineering operations for the mid-Atlantic division in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.

A veteran of more than 15 years in the industry, Warren most recently served as deputy director of global facility operations for the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.

“One of my mentors connected me to a fellow veteran who worked at CBRE,” Warren told Commercial Observer. “During my initial meetings with people at CBRE, what really resonated with me, particularly coming from the military, was the culture. Respect, integrity, service and excellence are not just bywords here—they are valued and embodied by every member of the team I met.”

In his new role, Warren will be responsible for the oversight and development of the mid-Atlantic’s engineering team and will also serve as a technical resource for clients. Warren also takes on the position of co-chair of the internal CBRE Military Group for the division.

“I feel fortunate for the opportunity to join such a reputable organization and look forward to utilizing my skills to contribute to our team,” Warren said. “My immediate goals are to get to know the team, learn more about the properties in the market, and begin refining our strategy for 2021.”

Among his previous experience, Warren was a reconstruction officer after Hurricane Katrina, coordinating Navy, Department of Homeland Security, and FEMA responses. He was also posted to assignments in Afghanistan, leading high-risk projects for the first U.S. base in Nuristan. Additionally, Warren has led emergency and contingency responses in16 countries in Europe and Asia.

“We’re excited to welcome Robert to the team and thrilled about how his exceptional leadership and engineering expertise will complement the suite of services we provide to our team and clients,” Mike Mrozek, CBRE’s senior managing director, said in a statement.