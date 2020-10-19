JLL Adds Two Market Leaders to NoVA Tenant Rep Practice

In an effort to double down on its market expertise in Northern Virginia, JLL has hired Nate Krill and Will Harrison as senior managing director and managing director, respectively, for its Northern Virginia tenant representation practice based in Tysons, Va.

The pair come over from Avison Young, where they teamed on tenant representation for the Tysons area. Together, Krill and Harrison offer a collective 30 years of market experience working across a diverse client base, including Industrious, OVHCloud, ID.me, Forcepoint and more.

“I viewed this as an incredible opportunity to join a global organization with dynamic research, support, technology and leadership to assist my clients in today’s environment,” Krill told Commercial Observer.

He added that he’s looking to utilize the firm’s tools and resources to assist his clients with their return to office and ensure a safe and healthy transition back.

“Each client and solution is different, so it’s difficult to generalize, but there is a lot of opportunity for CRE users to evaluate their portfolios and prepare for the new normal,” Krill said. “I’m happy to be a trusted adviser to my clients in ensuring they are prepared for success in a dynamic market.”

Harrison was a principal at Avison Young for 11 years, and also did a stint at Transwestern.

“JLL is one of the most respected companies in our industry and the local team has a ton of talent; coupling those two factors with JLL’s unmatched technology platform and global reach, it became clear that this was the place I needed to be,” Harrison told CO.

He noted that there’s no question that the pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, but he’s definitely seeing a shift.

“Luckily, when the pandemic hit, the market was in a really strong position,” Harrison said. “JLL is back in the office—with lots of safety measures in place—and looking forward to the future, helping our clients safely, and comfortably navigate the next normal.”

Additionally, Kelly Katz, who has led the Tysons Tenant Representation team for more than seven years, is stepping into an expanded role within JLL’s Mid-Atlantic executive team working to support the region’s brokerage goals.

The Tysons Tenant Representation team will now be led by JLL veteran Bill Craig.