Certain Industries Likelier to Embrace Work From Home Long-Term

Work from home is here to stay, particularly for some industries, but physical offices are too.

SEE ALSO: Brookfield Cutting 20 Percent of Retail Arm as It Looks to Sell Off Some Malls

That’s one of the conclusions from a broad report from global investment house KKR, which tracked how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted cities and their residents. The report concluded that work from home will likely continue one to two days per week, in certain fields especially. But it’s far too soon to light a candle for the conventional office.

“Even technology companies, who were more likely to adopt flexible work-from-home policies prior to COVID, are continuing to commit to physical office space in large central business districts like New York City, as well as in medium-sized CBDs,” wrote Paula Campbell Roberts, KKR’s director of global macro and asset allocation and the report’s author.

That conclusion does suggest that the role of office space is likely changing. Companies may need less space, and may use the footprints remaining to focus on recruiting, fostering company culture, and collaboration rather than straight-up work, the report said. Industries such as law and finance are already seeing such space reduction and adaption. Meanwhile, as the KKR report notes and recent deals underscore, technology firms can’t seem to get enough office space.

In the end, though, the shift to work from home/remote work in response to coronavirus was broad and lastingly influential, according to KKR. Around 46 percent of U.S. workers have been able to telecommute during the pandemic, the report said, citing Bureau of Labor statistics. Certain industries, too, appear to have either been more hospitable to the switch or lent themselves to it due to the nature of the work.