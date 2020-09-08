The Boro in Tysons, Va., to Include Senior Housing

Silverstone Senior Living will build a 200-unit continuing care facility as part of the next phase of The Boro, the Meridian Group’s successful mixed-use development in Tysons, Va.

The senior housing building will also include 53,000 square feet for memory care and assisted living services.

The initial 1.75 million-square-foot phase of The Boro came online last year and consisted of a 20-story office building, 50,000 square feet of retail, three residential buildings and a movie theater. It also contained the largest Whole Foods in the region. Developers Kettler and Rockefeller Group partnered with the Meridian Group on the first phase.

This summer, the Meridian Group filed plans to add approximately 1 million square feet to The Boro, with plans to include residential, retail and senior living. The expansion will take place on 14 acres over two sites—one which Meridian acquired in 2018 and one owned by a Northwestern Mutual affiliate.

“The vision is to develop an extension to the dynamic mixed-use project we have right across Westpark Drive,” Jess S. Wisiackas, the Meridian Group’s development associate, told Commercial Observer at the time. “In this vision, we want these activated streets and vibrant parks and a compelling mix of uses surrounding a central park, with the emphasis on being walkable. We want to keep that going down Greensboro Drive.”

The Boro’s senior housing will go up on the intersection of Westpark Drive and Greensboro.

Silverstone is also planning senior living buildings in Alexandria, Va., Fairfax, Va., and Rockville, Md.