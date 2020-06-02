Meridian Group Looks to Expand The Boro by 1.1M SF

Bethesda, Md.-based developer The Meridian Group has filed for permission from the city to add an additional 1.1 million square feet to The Boro, a mixed-use development in Tysons, Va., according to the Washington Business Journal.

The Whole Foods Market-anchored development, which completed its first phase last year, is looking to expand across Westpark Drive from Greensboro Drive to Broad Street with a mix of residential, senior living and retail.

“The vision is to develop an extension to the dynamic mixed-use project we have right across Westpark Drive,” Jess S. Wisiackas, The Meridian Group’s development associate, told Commercial Observer. “In this vision, we want these activated streets and vibrant parks and a compelling mix of uses surrounding a central park, with the emphasis on being walkable. We want to keep that going down Greensboro Drive.”

The new proposal affects the former National Automobile Dealers Association headquarters situated at 8400 Westpark Drive, which Meridian acquired for $33.7 million in December 2018, and the adjacent Westpark Corporate Center.

According to Wisiackas, the filing, which was submitted in April, offered plans for two residential buildings, a continuing care facility and a third option for either a 145,000-square-foot health club—including a rooftop swimming pool—or 42 townhomes.

“As we see The Boro’s phase one evolve, we like the optionality,” he said. “With the metro access right there, the abundance of retailers and the demand in Tysons, where live/work/play is possible, as we invest in the area and try to create a grid of streets and improve accessibility, this footprint is the right vision to connect it all.”

The Meridian Group hopes to hear back in the next couple of months, but because of COVID-19, the county’s hearing dates for its planning committee and board of supervisors have not been set.

“We remain hopeful and attentive to any questions that will arise during that time,” Wisiackas said. “This grand plan will hopefully improve sensibility, walkability and bring the community together.”

The first phase of The Boro spans 1.7 million square feet, and features nearly 700 residential rental units and 260,000 square feet of retail. The original plans for The Boro called for more than 1,500 residential units, 1.9 million square feet of office space, 350,000 square feet of retail and a 250,000-square-foot hotel.