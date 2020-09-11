Ermani Moves to New Garment District Home

By September 11, 2020 8:53 am
reprints
garment district, bike with facemask coronavirus
Garment District. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Fabric company Ermani Group is moving to a new space in the Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned. 

SEE ALSO: Zeta Charter Schools Takes 95K SF in Bronx Developments

The company signed an eight-year lease for the seventh floor of 237 West 37th Street, located between Seventh and Eighth avenues, according to information from Walter & Samuels, which brokered the deal. The full-floor space spans 4,750 square feet.

Tony Builder of Walter & Samuels represented the tenant, and Mark Gindi of MJ Property Group represented the landlord, MTS Real Estate. Asking rent at the property was $39, per Builder. 

Until the new lease deal, Ermani Group’s offices were located two blocks south at 225 West 35th Street, also located between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

Other office tenants at the 14-story property, built in 1922, include real estate investment firm Verivia, and manufacturing studio Creare Group, and its retail tenant is textile store Trim and Feathers.

, ,
1475 Macombs Road
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Zeta Charter Schools Takes 95K SF in Bronx Developments

By Nicholas Rizzi
950 Largo Center Drive
Leases  ·  Retail
Maryland

Burlington Signs Lease at Newly Upgraded Retail Center

By Keith Loria
Century 21, which was founded in Lower Manhattan, has decided to file for bankruptcy and shutter all 13 stores.
Leases  ·  Coronavirus
New York City

Bankrupt Century 21 to Close All Its Stores, Including Five in NYC

By Rebecca Baird-Remba