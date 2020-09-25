Environmental Design Firm Takes 11K SF in Chelsea

Environmental design firm Atelier Ten USA will move its U.S. headquarters to 11,137 square feet at 104 West 29th Street in Chelsea, Commercial Observer has learned.

Atelier Ten signed a 10-year lease for the entire eighth floor of the 12-story building between Sixth and Seventh avenues, according to tenant brokers Norman Bobrow & Company. Asking rent was $48 per square foot.

The firm — which has its headquarters in London and has outposts in Scotland, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, San Francisco and New Haven, Conn. — currently has a 5,000-square-foot New York City office at 45 East 20th Street. It plans to move to 104 West 29th Street in mid-December.

“Atelier is highly sought out for its high-end, sustainable, environmentally-friendly building, lighting and engineering designs,” Norman Bobrow & Company’s Michael Nazarian said in a statement. “They needed more space to grow their own business and bring on new staff.”

Nazarian represented Atelier Ten along with colleague Matt Kashani. The landlord, Samco Properties, handled it in-house via Joshua Smith. Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 120,000-square-foot 104 West 29th Street include video production facility The Molecule, marketing agency B Squared and rug retailer Galerie Shabab.