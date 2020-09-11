Edge Adds Rawles Wilcox to Multifamily Team

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, has added multifamily veteran Rawles Wilcox as a partner in its multifamily capital markets group.

The team was founded earlier this year and is led by Ryan Ogden, a former senior managing director of Newmark Knight Frank. The group also includes Jared Emery, who transitioned from his role as director of strategy at Edge.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to team up again with two people I have had the pleasure of working with at prior firms,” Wilcox told Commercial Observer. “Ryan Ogden and I were able to achieve tremendous success together previously at Newmark. I have great respect for him and his ability to view brokerage from an ownership perspective from his time as a partner at Bozzuto. I simply could not refuse his offer to join him at Edge.”

Additionally, Wilcox helped Emery move into brokerage at a prior firm where they built a team together in a short amount of time.

“He has an unparalleled work-ethic,” Wilcox said of Emery. “Having worked with them in the past, I know our three unique skills sets will work well together to build a different brokerage shop that can serve our clients and make Edge a force regionally.”

With 17 years of multifamily experience, Wilcox has completed the sale of more than 30,000 apartment units with an aggregate value of more than $4 billion throughout his career. He previously served as a senior vice president at Colliers, a senior director at Greysteel and a director at ARA.

Wilcox noted his immediate goals with Edge are to build a platform regionally over the next 12 to 16 months while utilizing proprietary software that was created in his time away from brokerage.

“This was a unique chance to achieve ownership in the company, combined with the ability to build a company that aligns with my business philosophy, while also having the opportunity to be a true influence on how the platform grows,” he said. “This mission has always been my long-term goal. I left my previous firm to build software that serves as a competitive advantage at the beginning of COVID-19. With that now accomplished, I recognized the benefit of plugging this into an established brokerage company that needed an existing multifamily practice.”

Looking at the multifamily market in this new COVID-19 world, Wilcox still sees positives ahead.

“Attractive debt is available and equity is plentiful,” he said. “There is a significant amount of money that simply needs to be in real estate. The long-term fundamentals for multifamily remains very strong and there exists the widespread belief that multifamily and industrial are the safest asset classes to be investing in right now. Our strategy will be to leverage our competitive advantage of our software to streamline processes and make brokerage more efficient.”