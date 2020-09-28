DC-Area BID Bringing Outdoor Work Stations to Local Park

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID) is opening O2, a specially designated 17-block, mixed-use work hub in Gateway Park in central Rosslyn, Va.

Opening in mid-October, O2 will leverage existing infrastructure and natural elements at the park to offer a business-meets-fresh-air environment and serve as a retreat for professionals looking for an inspiring change of scenery, according to the BID.

“While 2020 has looked different for all of us, the Rosslyn BID still wanted to find a way to connect with our community through our amazing public spaces like Gateway Park,” Mary-Claire Burick, Rosslyn BID’s president, told Commercial Observer. “We wanted to create an extension of the wonderful office community we have in Rosslyn, and we know that safe outdoor public spaces are key to maintaining mental and physical health and helping people feel connected to where they spend their time.”

Therefore, Burick said, O2 came from its own “blue-sky” thinking, and she said she hopes everyone who visits will be inspired by the outdoor surroundings to do their own best thinking.

Spaces will be available to reserve online in advance and guests can check-in at the welcome desk, where they will fill out a COVID symptom form and get their seating information. There will be two separate work areas with different seating configurations and free Wi-Fi available. At maximum capacity, O2 will be able to accommodate 58 people that are physically distanced and seated.

“Since March, many have been working from home instead of going to their regular workplaces,” Burick said. “O2 provides distinctly separate and easy-to-use spaces to foster a comfortable and connected work atmosphere for employees looking to come back to the neighborhood or residents needing a change from their home office.”

Rosslyn is home to hundreds of office-based businesses, including Fortune 500 companies like Nestle and tech startups.