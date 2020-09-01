CWCapital Leases 15,900K SF at Tishman Speyer Building in DC

CWCapital has signed a 15,966-square-foot lease at 900 19th Street NW, an eight–story, 115,389-square-foot Class A office building in Washington, D.C., with landlord Tishman Speyer.

Transwestern Real Estate Services’ Joe McCormick, a vice president at the firm, and John Schlegel, an executive vice president, represented the tenant in the deal. The company will be taking the top floor of the building. Additional terms of the lease were not revealed.

“The appeal of the space was the recent renovations and updates, along with the array of amenities it offered such as fitness center and employee lounge,” McCormick told Commercial Observer.

James Shevlin, CWCapital’s chief operating officer, said in a release that the commercial real estate services firm was excited about its new location.

“As our employees slowly begin to return to the office following the COVID-19 pandemic, we are designing our new space with necessary safety precautions in mind,” he said. “We are confident our centrally located, bright, efficient space will continue to help us attract and retain top talent in the commercial real estate industry.”

Originally built in 1986, the building underwent a trophy redevelopment that Tishman Speyer completed in 2017. The property features a fitness center, a car-charging station, a conferencing facility and bicycle storage.

Located at the corner of 19th and Eye streets, between K Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, the building sits just a block from the Farragut West Metro station in Washington’s central business district.

“Being in the heart of Washington, D.C. is an impactful location for the client’s market and puts them in arms reach of their targeted employee base,” McCormick said. “CWCapital is relocating from downtown Bethesda and is anticipating moving in first quarter of 2021.”

Notable tenants in the building include Cassidy Levy Kent USA LLP, Blue Like An Orange Sustainable Capital and the International Labour Organization.