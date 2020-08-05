Creative Marketing Firm Leaving Hell’s Kitchen for Brooklyn

By August 5, 2020 3:51 pm
Roulston House rendering.
Roulston House rendering.

The New York City arm of a London-based creative marketing firm, Mother New York, will move its office from Hell’s Kitchen to Gowanus, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Mother signed a 15-year lease for 61,000 square feet at Industrie Capital PartnersRoulston House development at 124 Ninth Street near Second Avenue, according to Savitt Partners, which brokered the deal for the tenant. Asking rent was $50 per square foot.

The company — which has worked on campaigns for brands like Target, Stella Artois and Wrangler — launched its New York City outpost in 2003. It’s currently headquartered at 595 11th Avenue. Mother plans to move into its new Brooklyn digs sometime next year, according to Savitt.

“This deal showcases the demand for office space in Brooklyn, especially given today’s current climate, since Brooklyn has larger floor plates for a more competitive price per square foot,” Savitt’s Michael Schoen, who worked on the deal for Mother, said in a statement. “More and more, companies are moving from Manhattan to Brooklyn and are prioritizing office space in new and authentic buildings.”

Schoen represented Mother in the deal along with colleagues Marc Schoen and Harrison Katzman. ICP Realty’s Josh Sloan and Joseph Hamway handled it in-house for the landlord.

“There’s no place better for creatives and that’s the same sentiment that Mother said to us,” Sloan said.

Mother had been in talks to take the space for about a year and was due to close on the deal right as New York City entered coronavirus lockdowns, he added.

“In the last four months, we were able to work together,” Sloan said. “We modified terms slightly, but ultimately [Mother] told us that it loves the space.”

Industrie Capital bought the industrial buildings along Ninth Street — which formerly housed hundreds of artists studios — in 2015 with plans to redevelop them into a 200,000-square-foot mixed-use complex dubbed Roulston House, DNAinfo reported. The developer has previously inked deals in the building with Gutter Bowling and Sixpoint Brewery, which plans to open a 20,000-square-foot brewhouse and taproom in the space.

