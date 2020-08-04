Blackstone Taps Former Amazon Exec Christine Feng

Blackstone announced this week that Christine Feng — a former executive at Amazon — joined the firm as senior managing director.

Feng was focused on mergers and acquisitions for the e-commerce giant, and she previously worked on acquisitions and divestitures for Microsoft. She will be based in San Francisco, and focus on tech investment for the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities platform and also work with Blackstone’s credit investing platform, GSO.

“To successfully invest in the technology sector, it helps to have worked at some of the most innovative technology companies in the world,” David Blitzer, global head of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, said in a statement. “Christine’s experience working at Amazon and Microsoft makes her a fantastic addition to our team as we continue to identify new opportunities to invest and partner with innovative companies reshaping the world.”

Before Microsoft, Feng worked on middle market private equity buyouts for Rhone Capital, and she was also once part of the global mergers and acquisitions team at JPMorgan.