Kyle Schoppmann Promoted to President of CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Division

CBRE has promoted Kyle Schoppmann from executive managing director to division president for the Mid-Atlantic region, according to the firm.

In her new role, Schoppmann will be leading advisory services for the Mid-Atlantic division. She will be in charge of executive oversight for six offices in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and will continue to lead the strategic direction, performance and growth for all lines of business within the division.

“In my new role, I am also joining CBRE’s Americas Executive Committee, where I will have the opportunity to work closely with fellow CBRE executives to influence the overall business strategy for the Americas,” Schoppmann told Commercial Observer. “Additionally, the workplace worldwide is going through a period of immense change today. One of my greatest passions is leading through change, and I’m looking forward to guiding the division through this transition and into a successful future.”

Over the past two years, Schoppmann has had a substantial influence on the region, opening new offices in Richmond and Norfolk, Va., facilitating the relocation of the firm’s D.C. office and recruiting new employees to the firm.

“In the months ahead, we will be focused on safely reopening CBRE’s offices throughout the Mid-Atlantic and will be advising our clients on reopening their workplaces,” Schoppmann said. “Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve been helping our clients navigate key decisions related to their office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets and we will continue to do so moving forward. While the office environment of the future will change, we strongly believe in its longevity and that the workplace will continue to play a key role in driving company culture and community in the years ahead.”

Schoppmann joined CBRE in 2007, serving as managing director of brokerage services. She rose to senior managing director and, in 2014, became an executive managing director. She previously held roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and IBM.

“Kyle has great passion for driving organizational change and delivering exceptional client outcomes,” Chris Connelly, CBRE’s group president for Americas advisory services, said in prepared remarks. “She has diversified our capabilities and recruited top talent across the Mid-Atlantic, and I am confident she will continue to lead the division forward during these unprecedented times.”