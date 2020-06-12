Hoffman & Associates and EYA Take Next Step for Ambitious West Falls Project

Falls Church Gateway Partners, composed of Hoffman & Associates and EYA, submitted their Special Exception Site Plan (SESP) to the City of Falls Church for the West Falls Church Economic Development Project.

“The submission of the SESP demonstrates a significant step towards receiving final approval by the Council and continues our partnership with the city of Falls Church on realizing the vision for the George Mason High School site,” Shawn Seaman, Hoffman & Associates’ president, told Commercial Observer. “As a community-first developer, Falls Church Community Partners has been working closely with the city officials to ensure that this project delivers value to this vibrant community.”

West Falls is the first component of a larger 35-acre planned, neighborhood-focused development of the area between Leesburg Pike and the West Falls Church Metro Station. The plans call for a 1.2 million-square-foot, mixed-use community situated on approximately 9.5 acres of land and when completed, will contain a mix of office, hotel, apartments, condominiums, retail and senior housing along with a half-acre park.

“With more than one-million square feet of best-in-class mixed use development, the project will be an economic boost to the city and help fund the new George Mason High School,” Evan Goldman, EYA’s executive vice president acquisition and development, told CO. “Equally important, through great design, exciting new retail, placemaking and an expandable half acre park, West Falls will become the heart of the community for the west end of the city.”

Last year, the Falls Church City Council approved the Comprehensive Agreement with Falls Church Gateway Partners that paved the way for a 99-year ground lease at the site.

“Falls Church is already known for its dynamic culture, strong educational system and vibrant community,” Seaman said. “Our role is to work closely with the community, including residents and stakeholders to create a vibrant neighborhood with residential, retail and office offerings that complement the existing community.”

Construction for West Falls is scheduled to begin next year following the completion of the new George Mason High School on the adjacent parcel, with the first phase expected in late 2023.