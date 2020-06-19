CIT Provides $36M in Construction Debt on Stamford Rental Building

By June 19, 2020 4:32 pm
reprints
Stamford, Conn.
Stamford, Conn. Photo: Getty Images

CIT Bank has provided $35.9 million to a joint venture between Fields Grade Development and Alpine Residential to finance the construction of an apartment building on Canal Street in the Harbor Point area south of downtown Stamford, the bank announced yesterday. 

SEE ALSO: Brookfield, Douglas Development Seal $500M Refi for DC Office Asset

The senior secured construction loan will help facilitate the joint venture’s construction of a 183-unit building that’s just a few blocks away from Stamford’s Metro North railway station.

Rob Caulfield, one of two brothers, alongside James Caulfield, that heads up Hoboken, N.J.-based developer Fields, said in a prepared statement that the building will have ground-floor retail space and a range of amenities, adding that CIT was able to develop “the right financing package while overcoming the challenges of doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This project is a great fit for our portfolio of projects in major metropolitan areas,” Chris Niederpruem, a managing director and the group head for CIT’s real estate finance division, said in prepared remarks, adding that his group is was happy to establish a relationship with the joint venture, who, he said, are “confident will be an attractive residential property for the long term.”

, , , , , ,
655 New York Avenue
Finance  ·  Refinance
Washington DC

Brookfield, Douglas Development Seal $500M Refi for DC Office Asset

By Cathy Cunningham
Intersect includes four buildings with more than 452,000 square feet of modern office space.
Finance  ·  Refinance
California

Hines Secures $182M for SoCal Office Campus

By Greg Cornfield
Rebecca Machinga of Withum, Sarah Ashcroft of Rockefeller Group, Andrea Himmel of Himmel + Meringoff Properties, Hope Knight of Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and Clare Newman of the Trust for Governor's Island.
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
New York City

CO Women’s Conference: Find Your Mentors and Embrace the Unconventional Career Path

By Rebecca Baird-Remba