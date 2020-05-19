Two Sommeliers Launch Wine Shop at Waterline Square

Somm Cellars Wine & Spirits, a new wine store created by two sommeliers, has signed a lease at GID Development Group’s Waterline Square on the Upper West Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

The wine shop will occupy 1,267 square feet on the ground floor of the three-building condo complex along Riverside Drive, according to informatiion from GID. It is scheduled to open in the fall, barring any further coronavirus concerns, alongside two additional restaurants.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Mitch Friedel, Janey Steinmetz, and Ryan Tucker represented the landlord in the transaction. It was not immediately clear who the tenant brokers were.

Somm was created by Jason Jacobeit, the wine director at Bâtard, a Michelin-starred French restaurant in Tribeca, and Daniel Jung, head sommelier at Tribeca Grill. In addition to a curated selection of wines, Somm will offer a wine bar for tastings, white-glove hospitality, and special classes and events for Waterline residents.

“Community is the central tenet of our experience, and we knew Waterline Square was the perfect location for our first retail concept because of its vibrant community-oriented atmosphere,” Jacobeit and Jung said in a prepared statement.

Somm will be part of the hospitality lineup at Waterline, which includes two renowned restaurants, the classic Cipriani and nouveau-Mexican restaurant, Empellon, both of which are scheduled to open this fall.