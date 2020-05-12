Rosslyn BID Launches “Rosslyn Ready” To Prepare Businesses for Reentry

To help businesses prepare for when they are allowed to reopen, the Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID) has launched Rosslyn Ready, a program that supports businesses with promoting proper safety measures.

The program will offer customized digital resources, including webinars and access to industry experts, to help businesses come up with strategies for reentry. Since announcing the plan less than a week ago, more than 90 businesses and restaurants have signed up to take part.

“The BID’s mission is to support and connect our business community and Rosslyn Ready is a neighborhood-wide and coordinated reentry effort between the BID, our property owners, commercial tenants and retailers to ensure everyone has what they need to be prepared to return to the neighborhood,” Mary-Claire Burick, Rosslyn BID’s president, told Commercial Observer.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced today that he is extending stay-at-home orders in Northern Virginia until May 29.

To start things off, Alexandria, Va.-based certified industrial hygienist Hillmann Consulting is creating a comprehensive cleaning and safety program that BID ambassadors will use to clean public areas.

“We’re also evaluating all of our public spaces, to look for places that might need additional outdoor seating or places we should be separating things out to make sure the public ground is clean and safe,” Burick said.

Another expert in the program is Gensler, a San Francisco-based architectural firm, who will offer information related to space management to help businesses deal with social distancing and workplace utilization challenges.

Streetsense, a design and strategy firm with offices in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda, Md., will provide retailers and restaurant operators information about capital management, operational adjustments and access to messaging and communications.

Then there’s the Arlington, Va.-based law firm of Bean, Kinney & Korman, who will offer tips on employment regulation and other legal matters.

“With this unique program, we’re giving businesses, restaurants, and retailers access to step-by-step guides, tool kits and these in-demand experts who they might not otherwise have been able to work with,” Burick said.