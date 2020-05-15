Times Square Gap
Coronavirus
National

US Retail Sales Drops a Record 16.4 Percent in April

By Nicholas Rizzi
Lauren Sanchez, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Anna Wintour.
Coronavirus
National

Amazon Partners with Vogue to Launch Digital Department Store

By Chava Gourarie
One Vanderbilt in Midtown.
Coronavirus  ·  Features
New York City

Class A Meet Plan B: How the Coronavirus Could Impact NYC’s Newly Built Office Space

By Nicholas Rizzi