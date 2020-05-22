New Industrial Warehouse Near BWI Airport Breaks Ground

Hill Management Services has broken ground on Dover Commons, a 66,600-square-foot speculative warehouse/industrial building near the Baltimore-Washington International Airport, according to the company.

Located on 6730 Dover Road in Glen Burnie, Md., the property is situated within the Bay Meadow Industrial Park. It’s expected to be completed this fall.

“The industrial/warehouse category has remained strong throughout the past several months, unlike other real estate products, and the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. market in particular has outperformed nearly every sector of the country,” Danielle Beyrodt, Hill Management’s vice president and chief operating officer, told Commercial Observer. “We see additional last-mile uses emerging given the events of the past several months, as consumers and businesses become even more comfortable and accustomed to ordering products on-line.”

With a current vacancy rate below 12 percent and dropping steadily, she noted the market is showing that absorption will continue.

The company is targeting a range of national and local companies in various industry sectors, including light manufacturing, warehouse/logistics and those with office and warehouse requirements.

Dover Commons will feature 23-foot high ceilings, bay sizes starting at 3,600 square feet and dock and drive-in capabilities. The building will also include an Early Suppression Fast Response System, a high-volume sprinkler system.

“We specifically designed Dover Commons with flexible bay sizes to accommodate a wide array of uses, including companies with office/warehouse needs and those that focus on the light manufacturing of products,” Beyrodt said.

Located near the axis of MD Route 10 (Arundel Expressway) and MD Route 710, and near Interstate 695, the building is close to BWI Airport, the Port of Baltimore, Annapolis, Columbia and Washington, D.C.

Lee & Associates’ Kate Jordan and Marley Welsh will handle marketing and leasing for the building.