HFZ Faces Tax and Condo Charge Trouble

Developer Ziel Feldman’s HFZ Capital Group owes the city $1.74 million in real estate taxes on four commercial condominium lots he owns in Midtown East and Chelsea, according to an examination of city documents.

The condos sit at the base of two residential buildings Feldman built, the Halcyon at 305 East 51st Street and a twin-towered property at 505 West 19th Street. Records show HFZ owes another $60,452 for unpaid common charges to the Halcyon board.

The missed tax payments have landed all four lots among the 15,700 others in the city’s upcoming lien sale, which has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

The developer’s partner, who requested that his name not be used, claims the property taxes were paid to the city in February but he did not provide documents to show the payments.

As of May 11, the city still showed the taxes were due, despite the developer claiming otherwise. The city’s Department of Finance did not comment by press time on whether the alleged payments were being properly credited.

“As much as I don’t trust the city, if someone is paying millions of dollars and it is not getting reflected on the city record, we have to look at the payer,” said one tax certiorari attorney who does not represent HFZ and spoke under condition of anonymity. “Is it being applied to the correct block and lot – but four lots is unlikely – and is it being taken from the right account? The city is capable of anything, but so are some of the property owners.”

At the luxury Halcyon condominium, located at the intersection of East 51st Street and Second Avenue, an entity controlled by Feldman owes the city over $833,660 in property taxes for the 15,532-square-foot retail space. And, last week, the Halcyon board filed a lien of common charges for $40,569 on the retail space from amounts due for February through May 2020.

The retail condo’s sole tenant is Bluemercury, which occupies about 2,000 square feet, while the remaining space has been vacant for several years.

Sources say HFZ is currently negotiating a few retail deals for the spaces being marketed through Gary Trock at CBRE, who did not respond to a request for comment. The space being marketed now includes portions of the property’s underground garage, and the firm has been eyeing possibly bringing in fitness facilities and other uses.

The firm is also facing financial troubles on the Halcyon’s garage space. Records show HFZ owes the city $121,880 in past due property taxes on that condo lot, and the Halcyon board is now owed $19,982 for common charges for the months of February through May 2020.

Down in Chelsea, Feldman developed the residential building at 505 West 19th Street which includes two, ten-story towers on either side of the High Line between Tenth and Eleventh Avenues. Portions of the new building also go under the High Line.

Currently, one 4,595-square-foot retail space owes the city $428,200. A second retail space of 6,032-square-feet owes $353,300.