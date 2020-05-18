Government Offloads DC-Area Tech Center for $47M

By May 18, 2020 1:18 pm
reprints
The Center for Innovative Technology building in Herndon.
The Center for Innovative Technology building. Photo: By Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

A joint venture between Timberline Real Estate Partners and Origami Capital Partners has acquired The Center for Innovative Technology office building complex in Herndon, Va., from the Virginia Department of General Services, for $47.3 million, Governor Ralph Northam announced. 

SEE ALSO: New Development-Focused Brokerage Looks to Grow Team

Located at 2214 Rock Hill Road, the seven-story, 149,000-square-foot building was originally built in 1987 and boasts a glass-enclosed atrium lobby with a 130-seat auditorium, a conference center, classrooms, a cafeteria and 430 underground parking spaces.

“The sale of this valuable property will help fund innovation programs for the Commonwealth and transform the way Virginia invests in higher education research and job creation in high-technology fields,” Governor Northam said in a prepared statement. “The newly-formed Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority will focus on job creation, new company formation, investment in applied research projects, and capital investment in Virginia companies. This is an exciting opportunity to enhance Virginia’s position as a regional and national technology leader.” 

The CIT complex is situated on a nearly 26-acre site near Washington Dulles International Airport and the new Innovation Center Metrorail Station 

“This event represents a significant milestone toward the goal of delivering to Northern Virginia a development that will entice and excite major corporate tenants,” Jeff Young, Origami’s managing director, said. “We know companies will embrace the project and resolve to focus on delivering a development to the residents of Northern Virginia they will celebrate.”

In 2016, Origami was part of a joint venture that acquired The Hub, a planned 5 million-square-foot redevelopment site at the former Dulles World Center, which is located next door. When completed, The Hub will include 400,000 square feet of retail, more than 1,200 multifamily units, 350 hotel rooms and 3.5 million square feet of office space. 

Young noted the CIT property will complement The Hub, and the combined properties in the technology center will be a big attraction for companies who may be looking for an innovation campus or district.

, , , , , , ,
Rubin Isak and Lev Kimyagarov.
Sales
New York City

New Development-Focused Brokerage Looks to Grow Team

By Chava Gourarie
Lucille & Bruce Terwilliger Place
Sales  ·  Development Rights
Virginia

Affordable Housing for Veterans Coming to Arlington Thanks to $80M Deal

By Keith Loria
Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center
Sales  ·  Commercial
Washington DC

NKF Facilitates Largest-Ever Industrial Transaction Along Baltimore-Washington Corridor 

By Keith Loria