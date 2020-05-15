DC’s Art Place Adds Two Tenants

The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation has signed both Love and Care Development Center and Rocketship Public School to leases at Art Place, a mixed-use development project in Washington, D.C.’s Fort Totten neighborhood.

Love and Care Development Center signed a 7,500-square-foot lease and is scheduled to open by the fall. Rocketship will operate out of two 25,000-square-foot existing warehouses which are currently being repurposed. Plans are to open in August for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

When completed, the multi-phase development Art Place will consist of nearly 2 million square feet of multifamily residential, retail, cultural, art, public and entertainment spaces.

“The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation is committed to building a stronger community for residents of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area through support of programs in the arts and humanities, community services, education, health and the environment,” Jane Cafritz, a Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation board member, told Commercial Observer. “With these tenants, the others in Art Place Phase I, and the tenants to come in Phase II, we hope that the families in Fort Totten can continue to grow and flourish with us.”

The development’s first phase opened in the fall of 2017 and includes The Modern apartment development, Ramdass Pharmacy, T-Mobile and DMV Urgent Care. The second phase is scheduled to deliver in 2022.

The two new tenants join a strong roster of family-oriented tenants including ShiningStars Pediatric Dentistry and the future Meow Wolf immersive art installation and Explore! Children’s Museum.

“As Art Place continues to grow, we look forward to providing more opportunities for education, creativity and exploration for the children and families of the greater Fort Totten neighborhood, making Love and Care Development Center and Rocketship Public Schools perfect fits for the needs of our residents and vision for our development,” Cafritz said.

H&R Retail represented The Cafritz Foundation in the deal, while Reliant Realty Advisors handled things for Love and Care Development Center, and Summit Commercial Real Estate represented Rocketship Public. Rent was not available.