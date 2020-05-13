DC-Area Developers Launch Campaigns to Spotlight Tenants 

With news that Northern Virginia’s reopening plans have been pushed off until at least May 29, developers in and around Washington, D.C. are turning to online campaigns to keep their retail, office and restaurant tenants informed as well as engaged with the local community.

Among them is Brookfield Properties, which recently launched a virtual programming series for The Yards, its 42-acre development on the Anacostia River waterfront, featuring the faces and voices behind businesses at the D.C. complex.

The content, which can be streamed via Instagram, is focused on services provided by retailers situated at The Yards like health and wellness, pets, food and wine. For instance, Banfield Pet Hospital’s video offers tips on how people can keep their pets tick-free, healthy, groomed and entertained. Others taking part include the founder of Ice Cream Jubilee, trainers at VIDA Fitness and a sommelier from Italian restaurant Maialino Mare.

The program provides “a way for residents and neighbors of The Yards to learn new skills, support their favorite local businesses and stay engaged while practicing safe social distancing,” Jill Fredrick, director of marketing for Brookfield Properties, told Commercial Observer. “We’re excited to continue using this platform to promote our local entrepreneurs and connect with our vibrant community.”

At The Boro, Meridian Group’s multiphase development in Tysons, Va., the complex is offering a one-stop-shop for locals looking for information and indoor activity with a resource called The Breakaway.

“The Breakaway is a resource for wellness, activities for kids and families, best practices for those working from home, and ways to give back during these uncertain times,” Tanya Graves, director of tenant services at The Meridian Group DC, told CO. “As our residents, businesses, and neighbors feel a little less connected during quarantine, The Boro created a place where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together to find information and activities to stay busy.”

It includes F45 fitness classes, kid-friendly recipes and ideas for employers to connect and reward their employees from afar.

Additionally, Meridian Group partnered with coworking provider Cove to provide a suite of resources to The Boro’s office tenants. The service provides information on home office upgrades, virtual events to stay connected and best practice guides to share resources and knowledge during this new adjustment period.

On the outskirts of D.C., Calvin Cafritz Enterprises’ development The Station at Riverdale Park has begun hosting a weekly, virtual event series through the end of May.

The series includes live concerts with local musicians and wellness workshops from fitness experts in the area. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, The Station has been looking for ways to connect its retailers and engage with the community from the comfort and safety of their homes, the firm said.