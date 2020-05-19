Cushman & Wakefield Adds WeWork Exec to Tysons Office

Paul Carney, former senior director of real estate at WeWork, has joined Cushman & Wakefield as its new senior director of tenant advisory in the firm’s Tysons, Va., office, according to the company.

At WeWork, Carney was responsible for the company’s Mid-Atlantic growth strategy and evaluated expansion opportunities throughout the region. In the new role at C&W, Carney will lead office occupiers through real estate analysis and the leasing process and help to grow the firm’s market share.

“My initial goal is to utilize Cushman’s ‘best-in-class’ resources to assist my clients in their safe return to the workplace,” he said. “This not only includes getting them through the uncertainty of post-COVID life, but helping to paint the picture of what the future may hold for office occupiers.”

Carney also previously served as senior director at Colliers International, where he was recognized as a top national producer by the firm.

“My tenure at Cushman started during this global pandemic with ‘stay at home orders’ beginning before my first official day, so I am most looking forward to getting into the office with my amazing new co-workers,” Carney told Commercial Observer. “Outside of that, I am looking forward to playing in the biggest arena in the commercial real estate world. Cushman is well-positioned as one of the ‘Big Three’ real estate firms and I’m up for the challenge.”

While there are still a lot of unknowns about the market ahead, Carney said that he expects Tysons to continue to do well post-COVID.

“Tysons is one of the hottest submarkets in the D.C. Metro region,” Carney said. “It has evolved into a ‘live, work, play’ environment and is viewed as the ‘CBD’ of Northern Virginia. COVID-19 is definitely shaking things up a bit, but Tysons is filled with some of the top government contractors and tech firms in the country, and is well-positioned to weather the storm.”