SoCal Industry Roundup: MVE + Partners Adds New Director

Despite the economic shutdown throughout Southern California, real estate players announced new hires in director and partner positions.

Architecture and planning firm, MVE + Partners (MVE), announced that Timothy Smallwood will return as a senior associate partner and the firm’s new director of institutional services. Smallwood has more than 20 years of design experience with residential, commercial office and institutional projects, and he previously served as an associate and project director at MVE until 2006. Since that time, he has served in management positions at Robert Hidey Architects, LPA and KTGY.

In his new role, Smallwood will work across property types and provide business development support. MVE is behind notable residential projects like The Griffin and The Grace on Spring in Downtown Los Angeles, which were sold by Holland Partner Group last year for more than $400 million.

CBRE announced that Anya Ostry left Cushman & Wakefield to work with their global corporate clients. Ostry is a first vice president with more than ten years of experience. She will team up with executive vice presidents Travis Boyd and Alex Hayden, and will be part of a 14-member team focused on corporate occupiers. She is joined by associate Brandon Luckham, who also is from C&W.

Ostry’s clients have included global financial institutions, national manufacturers and car companies as well as healthcare providers among others. She is focused on assisting clients with location strategies, facility leases or purchases, occupancy strategies, asset dispositions and coordinating with local governments. She re-joins CBRE from Cushman, where she most recently was a senior director.

Meanwhile, Savills has added Michael Soto to its national research team as a director for the Southern California region.

Soto is based in the firm’s L.A. office and will oversee the research strategy for the region. He was previously at Transwestern for seven years as research manager for Southern California. He also spent time as a senior analyst for Colliers.

Soto joins other recent Savills hires to cover Southern California, including Shannon Woodcock, managing director of the firm’s workplace and occupant experience; Allan Brass, director of cross-border tenant advisory; and Courtney Guthridge, director of Workthere, Savills’ coworking platform that recently expanded to L.A.