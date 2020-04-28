Popular Supermarket Chain Coming to Baltimore Area

Lidl US has signed a 31,000-square-foot lease on the outskirts of Baltimore, in the city of Lutherville-Timonium, with landlord Continental Realty Corporation.

The grocer will anchor the 113,519-square-foot Padonia Village Shopping Center, filling a space that was vacated by Green Valley Marketplace earlier this year. Lidl plans to move in by the second quarter of 2021.

“It adds a proven traffic generator to the Padonia Village tenant mix, while adding a grocery store anchor that is extremely unique in the Baltimore County marketplace with its concentration of value priced household products,” David Donato, Continental Realty Corporation’s senior vice president, told Commercial Observer.

In 2019, Continental Realty Corporation finished a center-wide renovation of the complex’s exterior, which included the installation of new lighting and the creation of a courtyard pocket park.

“We expect Lidl to generate consistent consumer visitations from an extremely large radius stretching into the Lutherville, Timonium, Towson, and Hunt Valley areas,” Donato said.

The retail center, located at 61 East Padonia Road, also includes Taco Bravo, Cake by Jason and CuVino restaurant. The Greater Baltimore Medical Center will open an outpatient medical center later this year, bringing the center to 88 percent leased.

“Injecting new tenants into a shopping center generates excitement and interest in the local community, especially one like Lidl that presents such a strong differentiation in a major tenant category,” Donato said.

Kristina O’Keefe, Continental’s senior leasing manager, represented the landlord in the transaction, while the tenant had no broker.