Media Firm Uproxx Signs Lease at 161 Bowery

The pop culture website Uproxx signed a three-year lease at Marx Realty’s 161 Bowery on the Lower East Side, the landlord announced.

Uproxx, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group, will occupy 3,300 square feet on the top floor of the seven-story property, located between Delancey and Broome Streets. The firm is relocating from a subleased space within the building.

Asking rent at the property was $21 per square foot. There were no brokers involved in the transaction, according to Marx.

“We are delighted that UPROXX committed to 161 Bowery,” Marx Realty’s Craig Deitelzweig said in a prepared statement. “The news media company joins an impressive and diverse roster of tenants and is a prime example of the demand for this space in a neighborhood that has transformed into a hub for companies in the media and tech sectors.

Marx Realty acquired the building, along with the nearby 135 Bowery, for a combined $48.5 million in 2018. The 20,000-square-foot property, which was built in 1920 was redeveloped by the previous owner, Caspi Development, in an effort to market it as creative office space for tech tenants and startups.

Other tenants in the building include advertising agency Space 150, and online education platform Brainly. Previous tenants include social media appmaker Kik Interactive and the coworking space Meet on Bowery.