Marcus Partners Adds CRE Vet Paul Stromberg

Real estate veteran Paul Stromberg has joined Marcus Partners as senior vice president of asset management in Washington, D.C., effective immediately, according to the firm.

“I am looking forward to jumping headfirst into a growing organization with a phenomenal reputation that is further expanding its footprint in the D.C. Metro area,” Stromberg told Commercial Observer. “Given my local experience and vast network, I am excited to assist in securing a long-term future for Marcus Partners in the region.”

In his new role, Stromberg will be overseeing asset management for the greater D.C. area portfolio, maximize property-level value while preserving investor capital.

“Initial goals are to further streamline our asset management processes as we prepare for future growth and work with our property management team to further the strong relationships we already enjoy with our tenants and the greater D.C. market real estate professionals,” he said.

Previously, Stromberg served as Carr Properties’ senior director of asset management in its D.C. office, where he managed a portfolio of more than 2 million square feet of office and retail space.

“Paul’s seasoned skills and broad network will provide us a strong advantage in executing business plans, further establishing our investment in multiple property types in the region, and continuing to grow our presence in the region,” Andrew Dolinsky, Marcus Partners’ principal, said in a prepared release.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an uncertain time for the industry, but Stromberg is looking forward to helping the company move forward.

“As a firm, we believe that technology and shifting end-user demand is disrupting real estate asset classes and that the current situation may accelerate this disruption,” Stromberg said. “I am looking forward to working with the Marcus Partners team to further develop the market strategy to invest in this changing landscape.”