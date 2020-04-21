Legal Office Provider FirmVO Inks Tribeca Lease Near Courthouses

Flexible legal office space provider FirmVO has leased a full floor at 305 Broadway in Tribeca, the company announced today.

The company, which offers short- and long-term office rentals for firms, has leased 11,000 square feet on the entire seventh floor in the 14-story building between Duane and Thomas Streets. Asking rent was in the $50s per square foot, according to FirmVO CEO Aaron Poznanski. The lease is for five years with an additional five-year renewal option.

The space will include large common areas, five conference rooms, a coworking area, 30 private offices and a large “litigation war room” for out of state firms litigating cases in the Southern District of New York. The firm also offers reception and mail forwarding services, offices and desks that are reservable online, and rooms outfitted for virtual video depositions and video hearings.

The new outpost is also only a few blocks from the local, state and federal courts at Foley Square.

No brokers were involved in the deal with landlord Reade Broadway and Associates.

“While many in the co-working industry are scaling back during the COVID-19 pandemic, our business model is not affected and continues to play a significant role in the operations of our law firm members, including remote computing and crucial staff that handle physical mail processing and the answering of phones at the location,” Poznarski said in prepared remarks.

The firm’s other locations include outposts in Albany, Dallas, Beverly Hills, D.C., Los Angeles, Palo Alto and Boston.