Architecture Firm Gluck+ Stays Put in West Harlem

Architecture firm Gluck+ has renewed and expanded its lease at Janus Property Company’s Manhattanville Factory District in West Harlem, the landlord announced yesterday.

The company led by Peter Gluck has been in the complex’s Sweets Building, at 423 West 127th Street, since 2013, according to information from CoStar Group. The company signed a ten-year, 5,000-square-foot deal in the same building, where it previously occupied 3,600 square feet on the sixth floor. Asking rent in the deal was $55 a square foot.

Although Gluck is mostly known for its work on residential buildings like 145 Central Park North in Harlem, the firm also designed the expansion and conversion of a warehouse, known as the Malt House, in Janus’ Manhattanville project. The 75,000-square-foot former brewery building was expanded with 125,000 square feet of new, glassed-in office space.

“Janus and the Manhattanville Factory District have had a long and productive relationship with GLUCK+,” said Scott Metzner, one of Janus’ co-founders. “Not only was GLUCK+ an early adopter of the District, but the firm has been instrumental in the neighborhood’s design and growth into one of New York’s premier innovation clusters.”

Janus’ multi-building development includes several redeveloped industrial buildings like the Malt House, the Sweets Building and the Mink Building, as well as a new, under-construction 11-story lab and research property called the Taystee Building.