SoCal Industry Roundup: Marcus & Millichap Adds Retail Team and PCDC Opens LA Office

The powers that be in Southern California’s real estate industry are expanding and strengthening their rosters as they move toward spring.

Marcus & Millichap announced that a retail-focused team has joined their L.A. office. The team is led by Orbell Ovaness, who was formerly a first vice president with CBRE, and Ara Rostamian, who was previously a vice president with SRS Real Estate Partners.

Ovaness focuses on high-street retail, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use property, and he has listed and sold commercial properties worth more than $750 million. Rostamian has focused on single-tenant net-leased assets and ground-up development and redevelopment for retail properties throughout the Western U.S.

The new team at Marcus & Millichap also includes Aren Ohanian, Jason Anguiano and Peter Girr.

The Primary Care Development Corporation (PCDC), a New York City-based community development financial institution, announced that it’s opening an office in Downtown Los Angeles, and appointed David Desai-Ramirez to lead its business expansion. The exec, who’s been appointed a senior director, is responsible for managing the L.A. office and expanding the organization’s capital investment business on the West Coast.

Before joining PCDC, Desai-Ramirez served as regional executive director of IFF, a Midwest-based community development financial firm. He led capital deployment, real estate advisory, research, and more.

PCDC’s capital investment team finances expanding primary care facilities. The L.A. office, PCDC’s third after New York and Washington, D.C., will be located in Union Bank Plaza at 445 South Figueroa Street. The firm will share space with Community Clinic Association of L.A. County.

KTGY Architecture + Planning added Darin Schoolmeester as a principal in the firm’s Irvine office. He has more than two decades of experience overseeing and managing business development and design on multifamily and mixed-use developments. Schoolmeester most recently served as a principal at Studio T-Square and MVE + Partners Inc.