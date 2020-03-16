Robert Durst Trial Among Those on Hold for Coronavirus

By March 16, 2020 5:30 pm
reprints
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham ordered that the trial of Robert Durst be postponed until April 6.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham ordered that the trial of Robert Durst be postponed until April 6. photo: Joe Wolf

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and increasing calls from officials for social distancing, the murder trial for real estate heir Robert Durst is among those that will be postponed.

SEE ALSO: Amazon To Hire 100,000 More Workers Amid Coronavirus Demand Surge

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham on Sunday ordered that the trial be postponed until April 6, the Associated Press reported. The judge decided to delay the proceedings rather than continue with jurors sitting apart from each other.

Representatives with the District Attorney’s office told Commercial Observer that no new dates for the trial have been scheduled.

Durst’s trial started earlier this month, and is expected to last for about five months. He is facing charges in the death of his friend Susan Berman, who was killed in her home in Benedict Canyon on L.A.’s Westside in December 2000. 

The 76-year-old multimillionaire is the son of real estate mogul Seymour Durst, and the older brother of investor and developer Douglas Durst, who is chairman of Durst Organization and also set to testify later in the trial.

Additional measures will be announced Monday or Tuesday as operations are scaled down at all 38 courthouses. The head judge in L.A. County recommended that all trials in the county be delayed for 30 days when possible, and ordered that no new jurors be summoned for the same period.

, , , , ,
JCR Capital co-founder and managing principal Jay Rollins.
Finance  ·  Players
National

JCR Capital’s Jay Rollins on His Equity Business and Current Global Unknowns

By Mack Burke
Ample Hills founders Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna
Industry
New York City

Popular Brooklyn-Based Ice Cream Shop Ample Hills Files for Bankruptcy

By Nicholas Rizzi
What will de Blasio do with the next 22 months?
Design + Construction  ·  Features
New York City

Lame Duck: How Will Bill de Blasio Fill the Next 22 Months?

By Aaron Short