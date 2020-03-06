Neville Rodie & Shaw Signs On For Another Decade at 200 Madison

Wealth management firm Neville Rodie & Shaw is extending its lease at 200 Madison Avenue.

The firm signed a ten-year extension for 7,300 square feet on the 20th floor of the Midtown building, which expires in 2031, according to information from the landlord, George Comfort & Sons. NRS, which was founded in 1933, has been at the 26-story, 750,000-square-foot property since 1990.

Andrew Conrad and Matt Coudert represented the landlord in house, and the tenant was not represented. The building, located between East 35th and East 36th Streets, is owned by a partnership between George Comfort, Loeb Partners Realty and Jamestown.

“We’re pleased to maintain our longstanding relationship with NRS,” said George Comfort president and CEO Peter Duncan in a prepared statement. “The proximity to transportation, classic Art Deco lobby, flexible floorplates, generous ceiling heights and plentiful light and air combine to create the ideal setting and work environment for our tenants.”

The building will remain 100 percent occupied with the extension. Other office tenants at the property include George Comfort, nonprofit Surdna Foundation, clothing company PVH, and hosiery company McCubbin Hosiery, which took over space from Rose Associates in September.

George Comfort declined to provide asking rents.