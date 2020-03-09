Morgan Stanley has provided a $32.5 million, 10-year fixed-rate CMBS loan for a 227-key ($143,171/key) Hampton Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, located at 1801 and 1803 South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Commercial Observer’s Partner Insights team has learned.

The Hotel is one of the finest Hampton Inn & Suites along the East Coast. It sits on the white sand beaches of Myrtle Beach, with two lazy rivers, three outdoor pools, four indoor pools and a kids’ water-play area. Nearby are shops, dining and entertainment at The Market Common, Coastal Grand Mall, and Broadway at the Beach — all within a few miles of the subject property.

The property was structured and arranged by Adam Schenkman, Principal with GrowthStar Capital.

GrowthStar Capital provides a complete set of financial and strategic solutions for the mid-tier commercial real estate market property owners and developers normally reserved for the largest institutional client.