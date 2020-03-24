Ohm Run: Douglaston Development’s Jeffrey Levine | Leasing + Sales March 2020

Jeffrey Levine, Chairman of Douglaston Development, has a knack for finding up-and-coming neighborhoods and for luring baseball players like Darryl Strawberry to his properties. Here’s what he had to say:

0:25 – Let’s start with this building, the Ohm, in West Chelsea. Tell us a little bit about the timing, and why you like the area.

1:17 – Tell us about your development across the street.

2:55 – It seems you have a knack for picking areas that are ripe for development?

5:25 – The coronavirus is very much in the news right now, what do you think it’s doing to hospitality? Has it changed your plans?

6:30 – Tell us about your relationship with Darryl Strawberry.

Berdon LLP, founded in 1917, is one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in the U.S. With more than 400 professionals and staff, Berdon provides its clients with an array of accounting, tax, financial, and management advisory services. Through its specialized expertise and a team of more than 100 CPAs and advisors, Berdon’s Real Estate Practice advises many of New York’s — as well as the country’s — prominent real estate entities and is one of the largest Real Estate Practices in the nation.