Brokerage Vet David Chase Joins RIPCO 

David Chase has hopped from B6 Real Estate Advisors to RIPCO Real Estate, to serve as a vice president in the brokerage’s newly launched investment sales division, Commercial Observer has learned.

Chase will be working alongside managing director Michael Fasano, also a recent addition to RIPCO, to build the investment sales team. The division will focus on deals in the New York metro region.

“We are aiming to build a best-in-class investment sales platform, and David’s significant experience, longstanding industry relationships and entrepreneurial spirit afford RIPCO the opportunity to quickly grow our book of business,” Fasano said in prepared remarks.

Davit Andghuladze, who previously served as a senior associate at B6, is also joining Chase in the move to RIPCO.

At B6, Chase served as a partner and executive managing director, and previously held roles at ONE Commercial Realty Services and Massey Knakal Realty Services, which was acquired by Cushman & Wakefield.

“To work alongside Michael and the RIPCO team to grow this division is an exciting challenge,” Chase said.

His notable deals include working on AB Capstone and RJ Capital Holdings’ 2017 sale of 456 Grand Street in Williamsburg for $43.5 million, and FreshDirect’s 2016 sale of a Long Island City site for $48 million.