Primrose Schools Opening at Parks at Walter Reed

Primrose Schools has signed a 16,576-square-foot lease at the Parks at Walter Reed, a 66-acre redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Primrose inked a deal for space at The Vale, a 301-unit apartment complex that’s scheduled for delivery in the fall. Plans for the building, at 1000 Butternut St NW, call for 18,300 square feet of retail along Georgia Avenue, according to co-developer Hines.

Primrose’s new school is scheduled to open its doors in the fall of 2021, according to Caroline Kenney, Urban Atlantic’s managing director for public-private ventures.

The school plans to serve nearly 200 children between the ages of 5 weeks and 5 years.

“The building offers prime Georgia Avenue frontage and the demonstrated market need for over 2,200 child care slots in Ward 4 alone,” Kenney told Commercial Observer. “Ward 4 has long been one of the city’s most family-friendly communities, and Primrose now adds a new, much-needed childcare and education option for local families.”

Primrose will provide $100,000 in scholarships to serve middle- and low-income households in Ward 4, according to Primrose.

The design plans call for large windows, footprint dimensions well-suited to early childcare education classrooms, and direct underground parking. There will be immediately adjacent outdoor space for toddlers and a new playground nearby.

Once finished, the 3.1-million-square-foot redevelopment of The Parks at Walter Reed will include 2,100 units of townhomes, condos and apartments, 130,000 square feet of retail anchored by grocer Whole Foods, office ambulatory care by Howard University, open green parks and two foreign language immersion charter schools. The project is being developed by a joint venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic, and Triden Development Group, in partnership with PGIM Real Estate. Capital One is providing construction financing.

“Primrose also adds something very important to the fabric of The Parks at Walter Reed, which is designed as a multi-generational community with housing, retail, education, employment, and recreation serving the spectrum of infants to seniors,” Kenney said.

Primrose Schools, headquartered in Acworth, Ga., has more than 301 franchised schools in 23 states and provides accredited early education and care centers to more than 60,000 children.