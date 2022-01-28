Future of Retail Leasing brought to you by Buxton

Selecting the perfect retail site is a challenge with significant benefits for those who choose wisely. But while real estate has always been about “location, location, location,” in truth, the key to a perfect retail location is finding the spot that attracts your perfect customer. The Future of Retail Leasing shows how demographics and psychographics can help you identify profitable locations with pinpoint accuracy.



About the ‘Future Of’ Series

The Commercial Observer Content Studio has created a curated program designed to elevate our partners’ core initiatives and showcase thought leadership surrounding the themes and topics driving transformation within the industry.



For more information, please contact: advertising@commercialobserver.com