2025 Young Professionals

It’s a big roster, but each of these young pros have come to play.

For instance, consider L&L’s Giannina Brancato, who, at 29, has been doing leasing for 425 Park Avenue, one of the hottest (and most highly priced) office properties in all of Manhattan.

Then there’s Marc D. Smouha, who founded his own firm earlier this year and has already personally completed $165 million in industrial transaction volume. (Did we mention that Smouha is all of 22 years old?)

Tom Bentsen is hardly long in the tooth at 29, yet he’s currently directing the engineering work on one of the most anticipated adaptive reuse projects in New York City: SL Green’s One Madison Avenue.

Then there’s Erkan Kilic, 30, a principal at Blackstone, whose signature can be found on the, well, Signature deal that dominated headlines in December 2023 — the $17 billion loan portfolio that Blackstone, CPPIB, Rialto and the FDIC picked up from the failed bank of the same name.

Oh, and don’t forget Amir Abdu, 34, who is leading BGO’s Core Plus Fund, which in addition to being BGO’s top-performing multifamily asset class also saw a 50 percent uptick in its rental income in three short years.

One can feel the excitement of a scout on a trip to a Davidson College basketball game, and encountering Stephen Curry effortlessly hitting three-pointers from well beyond the arc.

Commercial Observer looks for Young Professionals who are smart, patient, quick to learn — and who want the ball right now, and know what to do with it. While we received a record number of submissions this year (hurrah!) we were disappointed when we received only four submissions for women (out of 80) in the finance category. We hope to see far more in 2026.

But that doesn’t change the fact that our class of 2025 — made up of people who were dropped into real estate’s existential crisis of COVID when some of them were still in school — had little choice but to play hard, right from the start.

Sit back. Enjoy. Because these brokers, architects, lenders, designers and engineers have got game.